Dr. Jennifer Shashek, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Shashek, MD
Dr. Jennifer Shashek, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Shashek works at
Dr. Shashek's Office Locations
Jennifer Shashek, M.D., LLC523 S 5th St, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (636) 248-6294
Jennifer Shashek M.d. LLC1600 Heritage Lndg Ste 201, Saint Peters, MO 63303 Directions (636) 219-5432
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It’s a tough job finding the right medication and dosage of controlled substances for depressed folks that want answers quickly. Dr Shashek cares about the health and safety of her patients - and applies a senior level of experience in the process to make the right choices as early as possible - I trust her.
About Dr. Jennifer Shashek, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1285689471
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School Of Med
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shashek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shashek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shashek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shashek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shashek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shashek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shashek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.