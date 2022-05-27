Dr. Jennifer Shastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Shastry, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Shastry, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shastry works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Dermatology - West Washington111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 926-3627
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shastry?
Very professional, efficient, and empathetic. I'll definitely be coming back.
About Dr. Jennifer Shastry, MD
- Dermatology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1275989808
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- AMITA Health/Resurrection Medical Center
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shastry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shastry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shastry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shastry works at
Dr. Shastry speaks Persian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shastry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shastry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shastry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shastry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.