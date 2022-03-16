Overview

Dr. Jennifer Shea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Shea works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.