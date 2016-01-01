Overview

Dr. Jennifer Shen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.



Dr. Shen works at UW Medicine Primary Care at Shoreline in Shoreline, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

