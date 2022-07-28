Overview

Dr. Jennifer Silinsky, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Silinsky works at Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Constipation and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.