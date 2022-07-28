Dr. Jennifer Silinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Silinsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Silinsky, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Locations
Tulane Surgery and GI Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5110
Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates3100 Galleria Dr Ste 303, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 456-5108
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Silinsky is an AMAZING surgeon who really cares about her patients!!! I can’t say enough good things about her ??
About Dr. Jennifer Silinsky, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609067743
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silinsky has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Constipation and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Silinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silinsky.
