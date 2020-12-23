Dr. Jennifer Sipos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sipos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sipos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Genesis Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Locations
Osuwmc Morehouse Clinical2050 Kenny Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 685-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sipos is absolutely amazing!! She has a great personality and really cares about her patients. She is very easy to talk to.
About Dr. Jennifer Sipos, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipos accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipos has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Hypoparathyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.