Dr. Jennifer Sitjar, DDS
Dr. Jennifer Sitjar, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Angola, IN.
Aspen Dental1555 N Wayne St, Angola, IN 46703 Directions (844) 227-7084Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Sitjar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sitjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sitjar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitjar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sitjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sitjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.