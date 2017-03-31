Overview

Dr. Jennifer Smart, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Smart works at Powdersville Family Practice in Easley, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.