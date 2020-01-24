Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Locations
Saratoga Dermatology54 Seward St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 581-2860Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Smith over the past 2 years has been very positive. I find that she is very competent, always explains clearly what she is going to do, and what I should do.
About Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255333522
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.