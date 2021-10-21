Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Michigan Institute of Urology PC20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (248) 624-9900
Michigan Institute of Urology130 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 740-0670
Michigan Institute of Urology PC2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2000, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Directions (248) 624-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Sobol is a great doctor but the wait time is horrible after the pandemic hit. You have to wait 3 hours to see her.
About Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558326926
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Botsford General Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobol accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobol has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.
