Dr. Jennifer Sogan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sogan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in London, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University, College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Sogan works at
Locations
London Dental Care116 E High St, London, OH 43140 Directions (740) 490-2068
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Sogan, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669587820
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University, College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sogan accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sogan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.