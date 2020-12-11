Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD
Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
Regenerative Sportscare Institute62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 499-2943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solomon is a very bright and gifted clinician. She has been easy to speak with and responds to all my questions. I find her caring and concerned. I strongly recommend her.
About Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD
- Pain Management
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College, Hospital for Special Surgery, Spine and Sports Medicine, New York
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Nerve Block, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solomon speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.