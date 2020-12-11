Overview of Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD

Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.



Dr. Solomon works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Nerve Block, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.