Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD

Pain Management
2.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD

Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.

Dr. Solomon works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Nerve Block, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solomon's Office Locations

    Regenerative Sportscare Institute
    62 E 88th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 499-2943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Nerve Block
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Dr. Solomon is a very bright and gifted clinician. She has been easy to speak with and responds to all my questions. I find her caring and concerned. I strongly recommend her.
    Madelin Weiss — Dec 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437188745
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weill Cornell Medical College, Hospital for Special Surgery, Spine and Sports Medicine, New York
    Residency
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Physical Medicine And Rehabilitation Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Regenerative Sportscare Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Nerve Block, Epidural Block and Facet Blocks, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

