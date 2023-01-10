Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo Hoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD
Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
Dr. Soo Hoo's Office Locations
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
I developed tendinitis. Dr. Soo Hoo helped me to set up physical therapy and exercises to avoid the same thing, happening again.
About Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1003159674
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
