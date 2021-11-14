Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Soung works at
Locations
Southern California Dermatology, Inc1125 E 17th St Ste W248, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 547-5151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, knowledgeable, took the time to answer my questions and staff was very friendly.
About Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1346408226
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
- V A Greater Healthcare - Los Angeles|V a Greater Healthcare Los Angeles
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soung works at
Dr. Soung has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soung speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soung.
