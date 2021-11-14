See All Dermatologists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Soung works at Southern California Dermatology, Santa Ana, CA in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Dermatology, Inc
    Southern California Dermatology, Inc
1125 E 17th St Ste W248, Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 547-5151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Warts
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 14, 2021
    Professional, knowledgeable, took the time to answer my questions and staff was very friendly.
    Bill — Nov 14, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346408226
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Residency
    • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
    Internship
    • V A Greater Healthcare - Los Angeles|V a Greater Healthcare Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Soung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soung works at Southern California Dermatology, Santa Ana, CA in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Soung’s profile.

    Dr. Soung has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Soung speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

