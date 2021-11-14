Overview

Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Soung works at Southern California Dermatology, Santa Ana, CA in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.