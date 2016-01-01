Overview of Dr. Jennifer Spath, MD

Dr. Jennifer Spath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from 2002 - University of Louisville and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spath works at Norton Children's Hospital Medical Associates in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.