Dr. Jennifer St John, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED|Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. St John works at Baylor-Health Texas Affiliate in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.