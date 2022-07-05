See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jefferson City, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Su, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Su, MD

Dr. Jennifer Su, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.

Dr. Su works at Jefferson City OBGYN in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Su's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson City Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.
    2712 Plaza Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 893-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Fetal Ultrasound
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Jennifer Su, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871594218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Su has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Su works at Jefferson City OBGYN in Jefferson City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Su’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

