Dr. Jennifer Susoreny-Velgos, DO
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Susoreny-Velgos, DO
Dr. Jennifer Susoreny-Velgos, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Susoreny-Velgos works at
Dr. Susoreny-Velgos' Office Locations
Emerald Coast Surgical Specialists2202 State Ave Ste 108B, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 252-7512
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For my very first surgery she LITERALLY saved my life Shes extremely nice and understanding I would recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Jennifer Susoreny-Velgos, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1821356601
Education & Certifications
- LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Susoreny-Velgos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susoreny-Velgos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susoreny-Velgos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Susoreny-Velgos works at
Dr. Susoreny-Velgos has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Susoreny-Velgos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Susoreny-Velgos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Susoreny-Velgos.
