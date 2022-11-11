Dr. Jennifer Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Swanson, MD
Dr. Jennifer Swanson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
-
1
Lakewood Ranch OB/GYN8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 140, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-9298Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
LWR OB/GYN is a wonderful office!
About Dr. Jennifer Swanson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477589240
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.