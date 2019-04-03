Dr. Jennifer Swaringen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swaringen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Swaringen, MD
Dr. Jennifer Swaringen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Trinity2114 Seven Springs Blvd Ste 250, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 547-4700
Trinity2044 Trinity Oaks Blvd Ste 110, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Alexander Medical Group LLC1325 Belcher Rd Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 547-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Swaringen is a caring professional, and is extremely good at her job. She surgically repaired my ankle fracture and I couldn't have asked for a better surgeon. From my first visit to my last, over the course of the last five months, she and her team have been truly outstanding!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801871488
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Swaringen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swaringen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swaringen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swaringen works at
Dr. Swaringen has seen patients for Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swaringen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Swaringen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swaringen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swaringen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swaringen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.