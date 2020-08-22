Overview

Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Swearingen works at Novi Dermatology in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.