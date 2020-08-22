See All Dermatologists in Novi, MI
Dermatology
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Swearingen works at Novi Dermatology in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novi Dermatology
    44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 103, Novi, MI 48377
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
  St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hives
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    HAP Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Swearingen on and off for acne for about 6 years. She has always been so helpful and knowledgeable about what to try next if something wasn't working for my acne. My face has never been as clear as it is today! She is so kind and always cares about what's going on in my life. She's thorough and is willing to answer any questions I may have. Highly recommend!
    About Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD

    Dermatology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1043320187
    Education & Certifications

    Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swearingen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Swearingen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Swearingen works at Novi Dermatology in Novi, MI. View the full address on Dr. Swearingen's profile.

    Dr. Swearingen has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swearingen on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Swearingen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swearingen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swearingen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swearingen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

