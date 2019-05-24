Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD
Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Sweet's Office Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3192Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The day I walked into Dr. Sweets office I could feel the warmth. She is very passionate about the field she is in. I had been diagnosed with nerve neuropathy from the waste down. She suggested that the stimulator would help me immensely. I decided to have the procedure done and I have no regrets. I now have my life back. She is the best. You won't regret your decision to have her as your physician. Yolanda D. Jackson of Warrensville Heights, Ohio
About Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweet accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.