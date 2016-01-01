Overview of Dr. Jennifer Swoboda, MD

Dr. Jennifer Swoboda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Swoboda works at Orlando Urogynecology in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.