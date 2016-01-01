Dr. Jennifer Swoboda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swoboda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Swoboda, MD
Dr. Jennifer Swoboda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Celebration Hospital400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 303-4000
A Place for Women380 Celebration Pl, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-3553
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Swoboda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swoboda accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swoboda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swoboda speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Swoboda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swoboda.
