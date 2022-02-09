See All Pediatricians in Neenah, WI
Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO

Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neenah, WI. 

Dr. Szmanda works at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Neenah in Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szmanda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Neenah
    640 Deerwood Ave, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4837
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchiolitis
Cellulitis
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hernia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Vertigo
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Linn W — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1023404621
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szmanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szmanda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szmanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szmanda works at ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Neenah in Neenah, WI. View the full address on Dr. Szmanda’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szmanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szmanda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szmanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szmanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

