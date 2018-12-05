Overview of Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD

Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Tareco works at RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.