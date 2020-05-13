Overview of Dr. Jennifer Tatalovich, MD

Dr. Jennifer Tatalovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Lac &amp;amp; Usc Women's &amp;amp; Children's Hospital|Lac &amp;amp; Usc Women's and Children's Hospital and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Tatalovich works at Center for Pelvic Health in Franklin, TN with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.