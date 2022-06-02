Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD
Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
1
Loudoun OB GYN, P.C.19455 Deerfield Ave Ste 204, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-1500
2
Loudoun OBGYN & Midwives46161 Westlake Dr Ste 210, Potomac Falls, VA 20165 Directions (703) 430-2070
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson performed my surgery and follow up care and I couldn’t be happier with my treatment.
About Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336199959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
