Dr. Jennifer Thulin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Thulin, MD
Dr. Jennifer Thulin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thulin's Office Locations
- 1 67 Union St Ste 505, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 651-3400
-
2
Metrowest Medical Center115 Lincoln St, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 383-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had one month to do tests for my problem prior to leaving the country. Dr. Thulin and her staff couldn’t be more accommodative and sensitive, they went above and beyond giving me cancelled appointment, scheduling tests and procedures, explaining diagnose and suggesting treatments.
About Dr. Jennifer Thulin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1497825715
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thulin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thulin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thulin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thulin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thulin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.