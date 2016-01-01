Overview of Dr. Jennifer Trauscht-Van Horn, MD

Dr. Jennifer Trauscht-Van Horn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn works at Cystic Fibrosis Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Chlamydia Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.