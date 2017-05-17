Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Trinh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Trinh, MD
Dr. Jennifer Trinh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Trinh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Trinh's Office Locations
-
1
Dothouse Health1353 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122 Directions (617) 288-3230
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trinh?
We really love Dr. Trinh! Her willingness to put the patient first is a high priority for us, so thank you Dr. Trinh for your dedication to being the best pediatrician around!
About Dr. Jennifer Trinh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225379803
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinh works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.