Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD
Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Dr. Tucker has now seen two of my children in the emergency room for the same condition-ten years apart. She was very quick to look at key symptoms and accurately diagnose the problem (even though they were very different with each child). I remembered her well after so many years because of her wonderful personality. Dr. Tucker is an outstanding professional who never loses sight of the fact that her patients are children. She most definitely answered her calling!
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1114038148
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- Augusta University Medical Center
