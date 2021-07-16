Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD
Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ao Fellowship; Uniklinik Balgrist|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
Dr. Tucker's Office Locations
Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County6056 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 215, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 421-0330Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From our first visit, we knew there was something extraordinarily caring about her energy from her greeting as she walked into he room. We explained we had been searching, for three years and almost a dozen different Dr. visits, to acquire relief for an acute shooting pain that would sporadically shoot down two fingers. None of them had a clue or helped our dilemma. Three weeks ago, we had our first visit with Dr. Tucker. Her compassion and attentiveness were amazing. She made a commitment to us, to not give up until we found relief. Last week she gave him an injection in his wrist and he has gone an entire week with minor twinges of discomfort, but NO SHARP SHOOTING. Words cannot really do justice to the "special magic something" that Dr. Tucker brings into the room when she walks in.
About Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ao Fellowship; Uniklinik Balgrist|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery
- Hand Surgery
