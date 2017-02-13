See All General Dentists in Jenkintown, PA
Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD

Dentistry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jenkintown, PA. They completed their residency with St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Dr. Udis works at Dentistry for Children, Inc. in Jenkintown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chih Shee, DMD
Dr. Chih Shee, DMD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. James Mumford, DDS
Dr. James Mumford, DDS
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Mikolajewski, DMD
Dr. Joseph Mikolajewski, DMD
4.8 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dentistry for Children, Inc.
    439 York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-3838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Udis?

    Feb 13, 2017
    Dr. Udis is so caring of every need I may have. The staff is warm and friendly and everyone has a clear dedication to the practice. I will Ben sending my whole family to Dr. Jen!!!
    Jenkintown, PA — Feb 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Udis to family and friends

    Dr. Udis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Udis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205985009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Udis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Udis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Udis works at Dentistry for Children, Inc. in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Udis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Udis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Udis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Udis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Udis, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.