Dr. Jennifer Ui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
She spends a lot of tome and listens carefully to her patients, and cares about me as a person. Follows up and responds quickly and makes very good medical decisions based on all of the information she gathers. A very skilled and compassionate doctor. I highly recommend her.
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Ui has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ui has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ui.
