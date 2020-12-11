See All Ophthalmologists in Appleton, WI
Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD

Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Unger works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI, Oak Creek, WI and Racine, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unger's Office Locations

    ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton
    2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 726-3329
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Valley Eye Associates
    719 Doctors Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 235-0066
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Pinnacle Cataract & Laser Institute
    4648 W Spencer St, Appleton, WI 54914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 739-4361
    Oak Creek Office
    7001 S Howell Ave Ste 300, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 570-2020
    Racine Office
    1 Main St, Racine, WI 53403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 358-6909
    Business Office
    2635 4 Mile Rd Unit 44703, Racine, WI 53404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 570-2020
    Valley Eye Associates
    21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 739-4361
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Contusion of the Eyeball
Ocular Hypertension
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Contusion of the Eyeball
Ocular Hypertension
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Capsule Clouding Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WEA Trust
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2020
    I had my first meeting with Dr. Jennifer Unger on 12/10/2020. She was very friendly and put me at ease immediately. I was referred to her by my regular eye doctor, Dr. Joseph Stradel, for ocular hypertension and concerns regarding Glaucoma. Dr. Unger ran some tests and addressed several issues, including the ocular hypertension. She assured me that at this time, no laser surgery would be necessary, and suggested that we meet again in 6 months to once again check things should conditions worsen, or call her immediately if I had any concerns. I left feeling much better about the situation and feel that I am in good hands with Dr. Unger.
    Susan Harp — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598836736
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Saint Luke's Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • San Francisco State University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
