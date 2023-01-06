Dr. Jennifer Vallelungo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallelungo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Vallelungo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
McComiskey & Cangelosi604 W 13th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 871-0070
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great doctor, very thorough, highly reccommend!
- Louisiana State University - Ophthalmology
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - Internal Medicine
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Vallelungo has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vallelungo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
