Dr. Jennifer Van, DMD

Dentistry
4.6 (189)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Van, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Cloud, FL. 

Dr. Van works at St. Cloud Smiles in Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Cloud Smiles
    2050 Old Hickory Tree Rd Unit 1, Saint Cloud, FL 34772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 214-7983

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 189 ratings
    Patient Ratings (189)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (9)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jennifer Van, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1346447828
