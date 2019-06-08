See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital Of Michigan

Dr. Vinch works at Macomb County Community Mental Health in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macomb County Community Mental Health
    21885 Dunham Rd Ste 1, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 660-0623
  2. 2
    16010 19 Mile Rd Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 948-9557
  3. 3
    43200 Dequindre Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 799-4350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vinch?

    Jun 08, 2019
    In my opinion, Dr. Vinch is a very rear gem. Let me explain before you this gets taken out of context. On my first visit with Dr. Vinch I had severe anxiety among other issues. After seeing what my blood pressure was at 220/180 she asked if the other doctors had prescribed medication for high blood pressure because I had marked I was not on any medication. I said no. I explained to her how it came to be that I was even there and she listened and did not judge. Here response there is no question you have anxiety. I have been with her now for over 2 years and do not regreat my choice to stay with her. As for anyone the insurance or payment did anyone think to ask her why she changed her policy and give her a chance to explain herself? I asked because I was concerned too, however, her answer made total sense. I suggest before jumping to conclusions on her being cold and unreasonable you should act like a grown up and ask questions you might be suprised at what you find out.
    — Jun 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vinch to family and friends

    Dr. Vinch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vinch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275769762
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Sparrow Health System
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vinch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Vinch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.