Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wagner, MD

Dr. Jennifer Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Houston Methodist in Baytown, TX with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.