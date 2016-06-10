Dr. Waguespack-Labiche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Waguespack-Labiche, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Waguespack-Labiche, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital.
Dr. Waguespack-Labiche works at
Locations
Hubbell Dermatology & Aesthetics Apmc309 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 989-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbeville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough while, at the same time, making your time with her as pleasant as possible.
About Dr. Jennifer Waguespack-Labiche, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033146352
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waguespack-Labiche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Waguespack-Labiche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waguespack-Labiche.
