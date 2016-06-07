Overview of Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD

Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.