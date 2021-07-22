Overview

Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.