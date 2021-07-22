Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Good Samaritan Hospital379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Regarding: Dr. Jennifer Walker, Tammy & Team. Dr. Jennifer Walker is an excellent MOHs surgeon. The surgery was highly effective. The post-surgery guidance was terrific with very little bleeding and no irritation. I remain so very so impressed by Dr. Walker's and her care team's expertise, care and compassion!
About Dr. Jennifer Walker, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- The Christ Hospital
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
