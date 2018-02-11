Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wallace, MD
Dr. Jennifer Wallace, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Wallace works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Methodist Gateway1303 McCullough Ave Ste 560, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 223-9617
-
2
Thornton Mark MD Office7720 Jones Maltsberger Rd Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 822-2004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallace?
DR. Wallace has been my PCP for than 15 years. I first saw her when she was with Methodist Health System. When she left the system and joined Dr. Thornton in a private practice I continued as her patient. She is everything I wanted as my primary care provider. She listens, she explains and she is very caring. I recommend her highly and because I am an RN I can honestly say Dr. Wallace is one of the best. I am leaving San Antonio soon and a concern about leaving is finding a new PCP.
About Dr. Jennifer Wallace, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1699760934
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.