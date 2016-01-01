Dr. Jennifer Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wang, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Wang, MD
Dr. Jennifer Wang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Wang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Jwang Medical Group Inc.525 South Dr Ste 219, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 969-4600
- 2 3520 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 321-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
About Dr. Jennifer Wang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1003817776
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.