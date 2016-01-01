Overview of Dr. Jennifer Ward, DO

Dr. Jennifer Ward, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Atrium Health Cabarrus.



Dr. Ward works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.