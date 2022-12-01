Dr. Jennifer Waters, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Waters, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Waters, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Golden, CO. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Locations
Clear Creek Dental Clinic1600 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 952-0612
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- DenteMax
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Cleanings, fillings and crowns. Quality of care is efficient and the charges are appropriate. Consistently a great experience.
About Dr. Jennifer Waters, DDS
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Waters using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
646 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
