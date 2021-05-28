See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hawthorne, CA
Dr. Jennifer Way, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jennifer Way, DO

Dr. Jennifer Way, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. Way works at Amarpreet Brar MD Inc in Hawthorne, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Way's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Amarpreet Brar MD Inc
    4455 W 117th St Ste 502, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 236-4800
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Office
    1414 S Grand Ave Ste 456, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 745-6047

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Overweight
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    Extremely thorough and professional. Highly recommended. Never seemed rushed and is very approachable and determined to find solutions
    Leslie Gold — May 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Way, DO
    About Dr. Jennifer Way, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649613761
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

