Dr. Jennifer C Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer C Wells, MD
Dr. Jennifer C Wells, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke2017 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer C Wells, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902064157
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
