Dr. Jennifer Werely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Werely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Werely, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Werely, MD
Dr. Jennifer Werely, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenwich, CT.
Dr. Werely works at
Dr. Werely's Office Locations
-
1
Jennifer Werely, MD500 W Putnam Ave Ste 400, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 900-4226
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Werely?
Dr. Jennifer Werely is the rare combination of absolute brilliance and deep compassion. She is extremely committed to her patients, I am grateful to be in her care.
About Dr. Jennifer Werely, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1225265028
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Werely accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werely works at
Dr. Werely has seen patients for Lyme Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Werely. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.