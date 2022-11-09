Dr. Jennifer Wheaton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wheaton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wheaton, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Wheaton works at
Locations
1
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 507-0900
2
813 Independence Blvd Ste A, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Directions
(757) 507-0900
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Commonwealth Surgical Associates3640 High St Ste 2F, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 507-0900
4
Bayview Physician Services PC2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-0900
5
Princess Anne Dialysis3973 Holland Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 507-0900
6
Sentara Princess Anne Comprehensive Breast Center1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-0305
7
Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 202, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've always had a Thyroid condition at an early age. When my PC retired, the doctor that took over didn't seem overly concerned about my Thyroid condition......wasn't requesting labs and follow-up appointments which is very important even when I asked for them on a regular basis. Thank God I found Dr. Wheaton! Dr. Wheaton is a fantastic doctor whom keeps things in check with labs and regular follow-up appointments. She explains things and is always friendly and courteous. I've always have a great experience at this practice from check-in to check-out and would highly recommend Dr. Wheaton.
About Dr. Jennifer Wheaton, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1417161043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheaton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheaton works at
Dr. Wheaton has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wheaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheaton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheaton.
