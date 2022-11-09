Overview

Dr. Jennifer Wheaton, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Wheaton works at Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA and Portsmouth, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.